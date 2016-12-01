The Brooklyn Nets on Sunday had to swallow their seventh successive loss after a 105:122 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. In the third quarter there was a short interlude after the Kings’ Matt Barnes, perched at the top of the three point line, looked as if to make an alley-oop attempt, but banked in a three-pointer by accident, surprising even himself.

With four minutes to go in the third quarter, Barnes was standing with the ball outside the three point line and, appearing to go to pass the ball, accidentally made a field goal, scoring three points. The footage was also posted online.

As soon as the clip was posted it attracted a raft of comments from basketball fans. One joked that not even Stephen Curry could have made that basket, while others laughed at how the shot was a complete fluke. In the game, Barnes scored seven points, made seven assists and four rebounds.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

籃網週日以一○五：一二二不敵國王吞下七連敗，第三節發生一段小插曲，國王巴恩斯站在弧頂位置看起來像是要傳球，卻不小心將球投進籃框，連他自己都覺得不可思議。

第三節還剩四分鐘，巴恩斯持球站在三分線外，看似準備要傳球的他，卻意外將球丟進籃框，拿下三分，影片也被放上網路。

影片一出吸引不少球迷留言，有人笑稱柯瑞都沒辦法這樣投，還有人開玩笑說，原來他的進球方式都是因為發生意外。巴恩斯此役貢獻七分六助攻四籃板。

（自由時報綜合報導）