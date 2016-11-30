Tokyo was hit by snow Thursday last week at 6:15 in the morning (5:15am Taiwan time). Soon after the snow began falling, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced the first snow of the season had been observed in downtown Tokyo, adding that it was the first November snow in the city in 54 years.

According to the JMA, a strong cold air mass advancing southward through the Kanto region and a low pressure system off the southern coast had caused snow to begin falling in the plains and mountains from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon last week.

The snowfall was the result of a split polar vortex, similar to the weather pattern which led to the cold snap that hit Taiwan in January. However, this time, the cold wave will remain in the north and therefore have no effect on Taiwan.

The cold snap which hit Taiwan in late January sent the island’s temperature plummeting, even leading to snowfall in Taipei. Experts who analyzed the unusual temperature drop said it had been caused by arctic oscillation, as similar anomalies were also observed in north Europe, the US and other parts of Asia.

(Liberty Times and CNA, translated by Tu Yu-an)

東京上週四早上六時十五分（台灣五點時十五分）開始下雪，日本氣象廳隨即宣布「在東京的市中心觀測到初雪」，並指出這波十一月降雪是五十四年來首見。

根據日本氣象廳表示，降雪原因為關東地區上空有強烈寒流南下，加上南方海上有低氣壓通過，導致上週三晚上起至週四下午，關東地區的山區及平地陸續降雪。

這波降雪是受到「分裂極渦」的影響，類似年初我國遭遇超級寒流的天氣型態，不過這次冷空氣偏北通過，並未影響到台灣。

今年一月下旬襲擊我國的超級寒流讓全台陷入低溫，台北甚至出現罕見降雪，專家表示是受到「北極振盪」的負向位影響，才導致接連於北歐、亞洲及美國相繼出現異常低溫。

(自由時報綜合報導、中央社)