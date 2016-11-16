Maolin is the only place in Asia where a large-scale butterfly overwintering can be observed, boasting a unique butterfly ecology. Every November, around a million striped blue crow butterflies migrate to the Dawu Mountain foothills to winter there, creating a spectacular sight. Hoping to educate the public, the Maolin National Scenic Area Administration announced on Nov. 5 the start of the 2016/2017 butterfly season, together with a series of events.

This year’s butterfly season events include a Rukai-themed fair, picnics and striped blue crow butterfly quizzes with hi-tech prizes.

Many striped blue crow butterflies have already arrived, and will not return north until next spring. Until then, visitors to Maolin will be able to see species including dwarf crows, striped blue crows, blue-banded king crows and double-branded crows.

(CNA, additional reporting and translation by Tu Yu-an)

南台灣的茂林為亞洲唯一的大規模越冬型蝴蝶谷，擁有世界罕見的蝴蝶生態。每年約十一月，近百萬隻的紫斑蝶遷徙大武山山腳下以過冬，形成壯觀的紫蝶幽谷。為推廣蝴蝶生態教育，茂林國家風景區管理處舉辦「二○一六－二○一七年台灣茂林紫蝶幽谷－雙年賞蝶季系列活動」，於十一月五日正式登場。

今年茂林國家風景區管理處舉辦的活動包括茂林魯凱護蝶市集、賞蝶野餐日等、還有「瘋紫蝶送好禮」，考驗遊客對紫班蝶的認識，只要民眾參與活動就有機會拿3C好禮。

目前紫斑蝶已陸續來到茂林，直到隔年春天才會開始北返。期間，遊客能觀賞到小紫斑蝶、端紫斑蝶、圓翅紫斑蝶、斯氏紫斑蝶等多種蝴蝶品種大量群聚。

(中央社記者王淑芬、台北時報編譯涂宇安)