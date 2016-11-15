Rally replaced rout on the Tokyo Stock Market as investors sought to process the news of Donald Trump’s election win.

Just one day after the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) plunged to its worst decline since the Brexit vote, Japan’s benchmark share index soared, posting the largest gain since February. The TOPIX climbed 5.8 percent at the close in Tokyo after slumping 4.6 percent the day before.

Attempts to explain the about-face have focused on perceived positives of a Trump presidency, like being good for companies related to infrastructure and defense, or they’ve looked at market psychology.

“It’s very mysterious,” said Toru Ibayashi, the Tokyo-based head of Japanese equity investments at UBS Group AG’s wealth management unit. “Fear dominated the market first, then people looked at what’s going to change from tomorrow. Nothing much and Mr. Trump’s victory speech was not as hostile as before. So people calmed and regained some stability. One other thing is people learned a lot from the Brexit turmoil.”

(Bloomberg)

隨著投資人開始逐漸消化川普勝選的訊息，東京股市從重挫轉變為反彈。

東證指數大跌到自英國脫歐投票以來最嚴重下跌，但只過了一天，日本的基準股票指數就飆漲到二月份之後最大漲幅，從下跌百分之四點六，到隔天上漲百分之五點八。

股市逆轉的現象，有人解釋為投資人聚焦於川普擔任總統可能帶來的好處，如對公共建設、國防等產業可能帶來利益，也有人從市場心理學來分析這件事。

瑞士銀行集團駐東京財富管理部門的日股投資主管居林通說：「這非常神奇。一開始整個市場嚇壞了，但投資人開始考慮到明天會有什麼具體的改變：給自己的答案就是：不多。川普的勝選致詞又沒有像以前那麼的不友善，因此投資人冷靜下來，市場就稍微恢復穩定。另外，投資人從英國脫歐的震盪已經學到了很多。」

(台北時報艾德華譯自彭博)