On Sept. 12, Taomi Village in Nantou County’s Puli Township held a Sun Moon Lake Taomi eco-village clean up event, which called on the village’s over 100 residents to rally together and take part in an environmental clean up and roadside adoption activity so that “the Chinese moon goddess Chang E won’t deride us for the mess.”

To protect the natural habitat of species in Taomi Village and its surrounding area, the Tourism Bureau’s Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration teamed up with organizations and associations from Taomi Eco Village and marshaled the civic power of residents, businesses and schools to clean up fallen leaves and litter from the roadside. Volunteers then worked together to sort the garbage and finish off the clean up job.

On the day, a total of almost five tons of trash was cleaned up, including miscellaneous junk, flammable items and recyclables.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

南投埔里桃米村於九月十二日舉辦「日月潭桃米生態村清淨家園活動」，秉持「不要讓嫦娥笑我們髒」的精神，號召全村里百餘人共同誓師參與環境清潔及路段認養的行動。

由交通部觀光局日月潭風景區管理處、桃米生態村各協會組織為保護桃米社區生態物種之棲地環境，集結居民、業者及學校的力量，沿路清除路邊落葉及垃圾並進行分類，協力完成清掃任務。

當天總計清掃近五噸垃圾，其中含有各種雜物、可燃垃圾以及可回收物。

(中央社)