Director Makoto Shinkai’s new film “Your Name” has been sweeping Japan, with the movie hitting number one at the box office for nine consecutive weeks and earning more than 17.6 billion yen (NT$5.4 billion). It has become the fourth best-selling movie in Japan’s box office history.

The movie tells the story of two high school teenagers, a Tokyo boy and a country girl. The two strangers wake up one day in the other’s body, and embark on a journey to find each other in the real world.

“Your Name” has also become a blockbuster since its release in Taiwan last month. The film took in more than NT$100 million in just 10 days after opening, replacing director Hayao Miyazaki’s “Howl’s Moving Castle” as the best-selling animated film in Taiwan.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

導演新海誠的新電影「你的名字」在日本掀起旋風，上映以來連續九週都奪下票房冠軍，票房大破一百七十六億日元（約新台幣五十四億元），已躍升日本影史第四名。

該片講述東京高校男孩及鄉下高校女生的故事，陌生的兩人某天睡醒時驚覺互換身體。於是想盡辦法，在現實世界找到彼此。

「你的名字」上月在台上映，票房依舊賣座。上映才十天票房已破億，成功超越導演宮崎駿的「霍爾的移動城堡」，成為在台最賣座動畫片。

（中央社）