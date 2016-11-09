Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Shall we bring the dog to the dog park for a walk this weekend?

B: Isn’t it really far away? Why not just go for a stroll in the nearby parks?

A: But I want to let him interact with other dogs while he’s young, to build up his social skills.

B: That’s true. My family’s dog is always friendly with humans, but as soon as he meets other dogs, he becomes really difficult.

A: 這個週末要不要帶狗去狗運動公園走走？

B: 那不是很遠嗎？附近公園逛逛不就好了？

A: 但我想帶牠多接觸其他狗。趁牠年紀小，應該讓牠和別的狗互動，培養社交能力。

B: 說的也是，我們家的狗向來很親人，但碰到狗就很彆扭。

