Sales revenues for businesses within the Central Taiwan Science Park have declined at a slower rate during the first eight months of this year, according to comments made by director-general of the science park, Chen Ming-huang, on Tuesday last week. Although firms are still posting negative growth when compared to the same period last year, Chen expects growth for the whole of this year to turn positive, and predicts double-digit growth into next year.

The simultaneous construction of the second phase of public infrastructure projects and phase two production facilities for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will provide manufacturers with an advanced manufacturing base and maintain Taiwan’s position in semiconductor technologies, Chen says. In addition, an operational headquarters and research center for Giant Manufacturing Co., for which construction commenced at the end of September, will also enhance the bicycle manufacturing industry’s competitive edge.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

中科園區今年前八月營業額衰退幅度已明顯趨緩，中科管理局長陳銘煌上週二說，雖然較去年同期仍負成長，但今年全年預估可轉為正成長，且明年可望有二位數成長。

陳銘煌表示，而第二期公共工程與台積電第二期建廠都正同步施工中，另外，巨大（捷安特）公司將建置的營運總部及研發中心已於九月底動土，預期這項計畫提供廠商建置先進製程，將是台灣半導體技術保持領先的利器，同時也再提升自行車產業競爭優勢。

(中央社)