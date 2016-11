A: My house recently became haunted.

B: Are you serious? Has anything spooky happened?

A: In the middle of the night, the light in my bedroom turned on by itself and my stereo started playing music.

B: That’s so scary, are you sure it wasn’t a dream?

A: 我家最近鬧鬼了。

B: 你是認真的嗎?發生了什麼靈異事件嗎?

A: 在半夜,我臥房的燈泡常常會自己亮起來,音響也會自動開始撥放。

B: 這也太嚇人了吧,你確定不是作夢嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: