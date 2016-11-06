Home / Bilingual Pages
Sun, Nov 06, 2016 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Yeah! The baseball team I support just won — and they won the game seven-two.

B: Having won by such a large margin, your team must have been a much stronger side.

A: Actually, both are strong teams. At the start the opposing team was in the lead, right up until the final innings when my team turned it around.

B: It sounds like a gripping game, I must watch the replay.

A: 太好了，我支持的棒球隊贏了，而且是七比二大勝。

B: 比分這麼懸殊，實力一定是遙遙領先敵手。

A: 其實兩支隊伍都很強，而且起初還是敵隊領先，直到最後一局才逆轉的。

B: 聽起來很精采，我一定要看重播。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 174 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top