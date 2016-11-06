EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Yeah! The baseball team I support just won — and they won the game seven-two.

B: Having won by such a large margin, your team must have been a much stronger side.

A: Actually, both are strong teams. At the start the opposing team was in the lead, right up until the final innings when my team turned it around.

B: It sounds like a gripping game, I must watch the replay.

A: 太好了，我支持的棒球隊贏了，而且是七比二大勝。

B: 比分這麼懸殊，實力一定是遙遙領先敵手。

A: 其實兩支隊伍都很強，而且起初還是敵隊領先，直到最後一局才逆轉的。

B: 聽起來很精采，我一定要看重播。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: