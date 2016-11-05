On Oct. 19, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wore a white Ralph Lauren pantsuit at the third US presidential debate. The outfit that made Clinton look so glamorous and confident was actually made by Taiwanese American dressmaker Chang Lien-hai.

“Passport to Taiwan,” a Taiwanese community in New York, released a post on its Facebook page during the debate. It said, “Are you watching the debate now? We are very proud that Taiwanese American dressmaker Chang Lien-hai is behind what Hillary is wearing tonight. Mr. Chang is also an active member of the New York Taiwanese community.”

Vogue magazine, a leading publication in the global fashion world, has broken with tradition and taken sides in an election for the first time, publicly endorsing Clinton for president. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has also repeatedly shown support for her. The US presidential election will take place on Tuesday (Wednesday Taiwan time).

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

美國民主黨總統候選人希拉蕊，於十月十九日第三場總統辯論，穿著雷夫羅倫的白色長褲套裝。這套讓希拉蕊光鮮自信的戰袍出自台裔美籍製衣師張連海之手。

紐約台裔社群「Passport to Taiwan」在辯論期間於臉書發文指出︰「在看辯論嗎？我們很驕傲的說，台裔美籍製衣師張連海是希拉蕊今晚衣著的幕後功臣，張先生也是紐約台裔社群很活躍的成員。」

全球時尚界的領導雜誌「時尚」則打破傳統，首次在選舉表態，公開支持希拉蕊出任美國總統，雜誌總編輯安娜溫圖也多次表態力挺。美國總統大選將於下週二（台灣時間週三）舉行，

（中央社）