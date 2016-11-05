On Oct. 19, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wore a white Ralph Lauren pantsuit at the third US presidential debate. The outfit that made Clinton look so glamorous and confident was actually made by Taiwanese American dressmaker Chang Lien-hai.
“Passport to Taiwan,” a Taiwanese community in New York, released a post on its Facebook page during the debate. It said, “Are you watching the debate now? We are very proud that Taiwanese American dressmaker Chang Lien-hai is behind what Hillary is wearing tonight. Mr. Chang is also an active member of the New York Taiwanese community.”
Vogue magazine, a leading publication in the global fashion world, has broken with tradition and taken sides in an election for the first time, publicly endorsing Clinton for president. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has also repeatedly shown support for her. The US presidential election will take place on Tuesday (Wednesday Taiwan time).
(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)
美國民主黨總統候選人希拉蕊，於十月十九日第三場總統辯論，穿著雷夫羅倫的白色長褲套裝。這套讓希拉蕊光鮮自信的戰袍出自台裔美籍製衣師張連海之手。
紐約台裔社群「Passport to Taiwan」在辯論期間於臉書發文指出︰「在看辯論嗎？我們很驕傲的說，台裔美籍製衣師張連海是希拉蕊今晚衣著的幕後功臣，張先生也是紐約台裔社群很活躍的成員。」
全球時尚界的領導雜誌「時尚」則打破傳統，首次在選舉表態，公開支持希拉蕊出任美國總統，雜誌總編輯安娜溫圖也多次表態力挺。美國總統大選將於下週二（台灣時間週三）舉行，
（中央社）
今日單字
1. pantsuit n.
長褲套裝 (chang2 ku4 tao4 zhuang1)
2. glamorous adj.
光鮮 (guang1 xian1)
3. confident adj.
自信 (zi4 xin4)
4. dressmaker n.
製衣師 (zhi4 yi1 shi1)
5. fashion adj.
時尚 (shi2 shang4)