South Korean singer Hwang Chi Yeul has gained much popularity in the Chinese market this year thanks to his participation in China’s “I Am a Singer,” winning third place on the singing show. Hwang is to hold his Mini Concert Fan Meeting at the Taipei International Convention Center on Sunday.

Since Taiwan is the first stop of his Asian tour, Hwang says he is really looking forward to meeting Taiwanese fans for the first time, and he has carefully selected and thoroughly prepared for the songs that he is going to sing. “I hope to give everyone an unforgettable evening,” he said.

Hwang has been voted as a top-10 artist for the 2016 Korea’s Brand of the Year Awards.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

南韓歌手黃致列今年參加中國「我是歌手」，一舉打開華人市場知名度，最後更奪下該節目季軍。週日他將在台北國際會議中心舉辦「Mini Concert 音樂見面會」。

台灣是他亞洲巡迴首站，黃致列說，非常期待與台灣粉絲第一次見面，演出的曲目也都是精心挑選、用心準備。他說︰「我希望能夠帶給大家一個難忘的夜晚」。

在一項由消費者票選的「二○一六韓國年度品牌大獎」，黃致列躋身前十名。

（中央社）