A: I’d like to stop off at the nearby Matsu temple to give thanks to Matsu.

B: What did you wish for?

A: I prayed at this temple last month and asked Matsu to bless my application to an international masters program — and I was accepted.

B: Wow, so effective, I’m going to pray too. Say a prayer, and the gods will look after you.

A: 我想順路到旁邊的媽祖廟去還願。

B: 你許了什麼願望?

A: 我上個月到這間廟裡拜拜,請媽祖保佑我申請上國外的研究所,之後就被錄取了。

B: 真是靈驗,那我也要去拜一拜。有拜有保庇。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: