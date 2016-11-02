Climate change could spark the world’s next financial crisis, according to Paul Fisher, who retired this year as deputy head of the Bank of England body which supervises the country’s banks.

“It is potentially a systemic risk,” Fisher said Monday in an interview in Sydney. A sudden repricing of assets as a result of climate change “could be the trigger for the next financial crisis,” he added.

Risks associated with climate change come both from the effect on valuations of the transition toward a lower carbon economy, as well as from the cost of adapting if global warming isn’t checked, according to Andrew Gray, an investment manager at AustralianSuper, the country’s largest pension fund. “Climate change is a genuine investment risk,” Gray said at a Citigroup Inc. conference in Sydney last week.

“You don’t need to believe in climate change, you don’t need to believe that it is man-made,” Fisher said. “You just need to believe that governments are going to do stuff and that is going to affect your business. And then it is a material risk.”

(Bloomberg)

氣候變遷可能會造成下一波全球金融危機，今年剛從英國央行的金融機構監管部門副主管一職退休的保羅費雪說。

費雪上週一在雪梨接受訪問時表示，「氣候變遷為潛在的系統性風險，」可能造成物價突然改變，進而「引發下一波金融危機。」

澳洲最大的退休基金公司AustralianSuper的投資經理安德魯格雷指出，氣候變遷可能帶來的金融風險分為兩方面，一為各國為轉型為低碳經濟所帶動的市場價格變動，二為企業因應地球暖化問題持續惡化所需付出的成本。「氣候變遷確實是一項投資風險，」格雷在花旗集團上週於雪梨舉辦的研討會中表示。

「你不需要相信氣候變遷會發生，也不需要相信它是人類造成的，」費雪說，「你只需要知道，政府會準備因應措施，而這些措施必然會影響到企業，造成一定的財務風險。」

(彭博，台北時報涂宇安編譯)