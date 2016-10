A: Have you had your hair cut?

B: Yes. What do you think?

A: It seems… not quite symmetrical. Where did you get it cut?

B: At a hairdressers near my house. Actually I’m not very satisfied with it, but it only cost NT$100.

A: 你剪頭髮了?

B: 是啊,你覺得怎麼樣?

A: 好像……兩邊不太對稱的樣子?你在哪裡剪的?

B: 家附近的理髮店。其實我也不太滿意,但也才一百塊而已。

