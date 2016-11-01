This is a photo of a woman, her dog, and a person in a bear costume apparently “photo-bombing” her. It is taken in a portrait format, making a tight crop with the bear’s right arm and the shiba’s body close to the sides of the frame.

The bright, saturated colors of the costume and the sign, contrasted with the gray sidewalk and building and balanced by the dog’s harness, draw the viewer’s attention into the composition.

The costumed person in the bear suit is covered, twice, in fact: once by the bear mask itself, but also by the costume’s face-mask. The woman’s face is obscured by her hair. The passerby behind them is walking away, so you cannot see his face, either. The only face you can see is the dog’s.

None of the main elements are interacting in any obvious way (the woman may be looking at her dog). The woman’s T-shirt — “Gay O.K.” — and the bear’s sign — “I’m Gay, I’m Taiwanese” — do create a connection between them, however. They were both waiting for the LGBT Pride Parade on Oct 29 in Taipei.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

照片中，一個女人帶著她的狗，後面穿著熊裝的人顯然「亂入」。照片採直式佈局，畫面剛好裁切在穿熊裝的人右手臂旁，另一邊的柴犬也緊貼著邊框。

玩偶裝和標語鮮豔的顏色率先吸引觀看者的注意，而一旁柴犬的背帶顏色則為畫面營造了平衡感。鮮豔、飽和的顏色對比出灰色的人行道和背景的建築。

穿著熊裝的人的臉被雙重遮蓋住，在熊玩偶裝外還戴著面具。女人的臉被髮絲遮蓋，他們身後的行人朝遠處走去，所以你看不到他的臉，你唯一能看到是那隻狗的臉。

照片中的主要元素並沒有明顯互動（不過那個女人可能正看著她的狗）。唯女人T恤上的訊息—「同性戀，O.K.」—和熊手上的標語—「我是同性戀，我是台灣人」—創造出他們之間的連結。他們都在等待十月二十九日在台北舉行的同志大遊行開始。

（台北時報記者古德謙整理）