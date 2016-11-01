The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed to a six-month high last Tuesday, mainly due to a softening of the Japanese yen, which has boosted the performance of exporters, and the explosive first-day performance of today’s public listing of the JR Kyushu Railway.

During the morning trading session, JR Kyushu Railway — abbreviated to JR Kyushu — stock jumped 20 percent, reaching 2,990 yen by close of trading. It was one of the highest Initial Public Offerings (IPO) of the year in Japan, with the stock price at close of trade up by 15 percent, raising 416 billion yen (US$4 billion) for JR Kyushu.

The Japanese stock market’s impressive performance today was mainly down to consecutive gains on European and US stock markets and hopes of a US interest rate rise, which caused the yen to depreciate against the US dollar.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

東京股市上週日收在六個月來新高，主因日圓走軟拉抬出口股表現，加上日本JR九州公司今天掛牌首日暴衝。

日本九州旅客鐵路，簡稱JR九州早盤一度狂飆百分之二十，終場收在兩千九百九十日圓，首次公開發行股票價格勁揚百分之十五，為日本今年數一數二，JR九州這次發行股票籌資四千一百六十億日圓（四十億美元）。

今天日股表現亮麗，主要拜歐美股市同步上揚，以及市場預期美國有望升息，拖累日圓兌美元走貶之賜。

(中央社)