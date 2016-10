EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: The weather is getting cooler day by day. B: I know. I felt quite chilly riding my scooter this morning. A: It’s time to start wearing long sleeves. B: I suppose so. No more shorts or short skirts, either. A: 天氣每天都越來越涼。 B: 對啊,今天早上我騎機車來上班的時候就覺得蠻冷的。 A: 是時候開始穿長袖了。 B: 對啊,短褲短裙也沒辦法穿了。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 182 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP