A : Smoke is wafting into the building.

B : There are about 10 people smoking just outside the door.

A : They should go and smoke on the other side of the street.

B : Give them a break. They’ve already been kicked out of the building.

A : 那些人抽的菸都飄進大樓裡來了。

B : 外面大概有十個人在抽菸吧。

A : 他們應該走到對街去抽。

B : 算了啦,他們都已經被趕到大樓外面了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: