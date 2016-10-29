The 2016-17 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) began this week, and NBA player Jeremy Lin is the Brooklyn Nets’ starting point guard this season. Lin agreed to a three-year, US$36 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He signed a two-year, US$4.3 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets last July, but the contract contained an “early-termination option” (ETO).

The Taiwanese-American NBA star unexpectedly led a winning streak with the New York Knicks in 2012, generating a global craze known as “Linsanity.”

Lin earlier encouraged Taiwanese young basketball players to improve their three-point shooting while concluding the 2016 Jeremy Lin basketball summer camp in Kaohsiung of southern Taiwan, in which he coached 60 junior and senior high school players. “NBA players really value three-point shooting,” Lin said. “The focus of my training has been to improve my three-point percentage,” the NBA star said.

(CNA)

「國家籃球協會」（NBA）二○一六至一七年職籃球季本週開打，NBA球員林書豪本季則是布魯克林籃網隊的先發控球後衛。林同意以三年三千六百萬美元加入籃網隊，他在去年六月和夏洛特黃蜂隊簽下了兩年四百三十萬美元的合約，但該合約包括球員提早終止合作的選擇權。

這位台裔美籍NBA球星於二○一二年，曾意外帶領紐約尼克隊連戰連勝，並在全球掀起了一股「林來瘋」。

他稍早在南台灣的高雄市舉辦「二○一六年林書豪籃球訓練營」，鼓勵年輕台灣球員改進他們的三分球投籃，並指導六十名國、高中生練球。「NBA球員很重視三分球，」他說，「我的訓練也著重在增進三分球命中率，」這位NBA球星說。

（張聖恩譯自中央社）