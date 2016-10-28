To mark its 20th anniversary this year, GQ Taiwan has released its October issue, and the covers will blow you away. Countless celebrities from both East and West have graced GQ’s covers over the years and, for the October issue, the magazine has selected 10 covers, featuring a megastar on each one — including Chow Yun-fat, Tom Ford, Tony Leung, Nicholas Tse, Takuya Kimura, Kevin Tsai, David Beckham, Jonathan Lee, Takeshi Kaneshiro and Lin Chih-ling.

The magazine says the 10 celebrities were picked from the large numbers of past covers as they were deemed classic and significant examples and are still being talked about years later, and also because they represent milestones for the magazine over the past two decades.

Meanwhile, GQ China held the 2016 GQ Men of the Year party last month. Actor Hu Ge was named a “GQ Man of the Year.” He gained huge popularity with his role “Mei Changsu” in TV drama Nirvana in Fire.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

今年是GQ台灣二十週年，十月號雜誌封面厲害到爆炸！雖然這麼多年來有無數中外名流登上封面，但是，這一次竟然集合十大巨星一起登封，包括周潤發、湯姆福特、梁朝偉、謝霆鋒、木村拓哉、蔡康永、大衛貝克漢、李宗盛、金城武、林志玲。

該雜誌從過去那麼多封面中選出這十位是有原因的，因為他們非常經典、雋永。即使多年後人們談起，仍然津津樂道，象徵著這二十年來雜誌每個里程碑。

GQ中國則於上個月舉辦了二○一六GQ年度人物盛典，演員胡歌是今年的「GQ年度人物」，他因為飾演了「琅琊榜」的梅長蘇而聲名大噪。（自由時報）