A: Good morning, Mr Chen. How is business lately?

B: Just the same as usual — neither good nor bad.

A: Maybe there are some good deals coming your way.

B: Thank you. I hope so. I have bills to pay.

A: 早安,陳先生。最近生意怎麼樣?

B: 和平常一樣,不好也不壞。

A: 說不定很快就會有幾筆好生意了。

B: 謝啦,希望如此。我有不少帳單要付。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: