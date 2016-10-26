A music concert with a difference took place this evening at Taichung’s Fulfillment Amphitheater: most of the performers were visually impaired band members and musicians. The idea of the concert — called “Listen. See,” to reflect how the visually impaired create imagery in their minds though listening — was to give the performers a chance to demonstrate their musicality and increase their exposure, in the hope that others might offer them some gigs. For them, this would be a dream come true.

Each performer has their own story to tell. Hsia Kuan-ting was born prematurely, with total blindness in both eyes. When five years old, Hsia’s parents discovered he was particularly sensitive to music, and he started to learn the piano. In order to overcome the handicap of not being able to see the piano’s keys, his teacher had to guide his finger tips to feel over each of the keys, one note at a time. While at high school, Hsia fell in love with the violin and later chose to major in the violin for both his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. His dream is to form a jazz band.

(This article was originally published on Oct. 10

in the Liberty Times. Translated by Edward Jones)

今晚在台中市圓滿戶外劇場有一場特別的音樂會，演出者主要是視障樂團與視障音樂工作者。這場音樂會名為「聽．見」，代表視障者由「聽」達到「見」之意象，希望藉此呈現他們在音樂上的努力，增加其曝光機會，進而請各界提供演出機會，讓他們一圓夢想。

每位演出者都有一段故事，夏官鼎因早產導致雙眼全盲，五歲時，家人發現他對音樂的敏感度特別高，開始學習鋼琴，為了克服看不到琴鍵的障礙，老師必須帶著他的十指，一個音一個音摸索。高中時，他喜愛上小提琴，大學到研究所都把小提琴當作主修，現在他的夢想是能組一個爵士樂團。(自由時報記者張菁雅/本文已於十月十日刊登)