Between the seventh and ninth month of the lunar calender every year is breeding season for Kenting Township’s land crabs. During this time, egg-laden female crabs can often be seen crossing the road. The Pingtung Environmental Conservation Alliance, which has for years participated in campaigns to protect crabs crossing the road, expressed concerns over the dwindling population of land crabs due to roadkill. In response, the Kenting National Park Headquarters on Tuesday last week made a formal announcement regarding roadkill crabs, saying that it is looking into the possibility of constructing an elevated road in Banana Bay, and should begin the initial assessment for the project in 2018.

Preliminary statistics from the park headquarters show the rate of land crab roadkill has increased from 13 percent in 2014 to 22 percent last year.

There are currently 24 known species of land crabs in Banana Bay, spanning five families. If certain sections of the Provincial Highway 26, which runs along Banana Bay, can be elevated instead of directly cutting across the crabs’ habitats, it is possible that Kenting could develop the richest land crab resources in the world.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

墾丁地區每年農曆七至九月為陸蟹繁殖季節，常見母蟹抱卵穿越馬路。多年來參與「護蟹過馬路」的屏東環保聯盟憂心路殺已造成陸蟹銳減，墾管處上週二正式回應，表示後年可望進行香蕉灣路段的「道路高架化可行性評估」。

根據墾管處初步統計，陸蟹路殺率從前年的百分之十三增加到去年的百分之二十二。

目前香蕉灣已知的陸蟹種類高達五科二十四種。如能將台二十六線部分路段高架化，讓陸蟹棲地不再被公路切割，未來墾丁可擁有世界最豐富的陸蟹生態資源。

(自由時報記者蔡宗憲)