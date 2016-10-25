Due to concerns on Wall Street that a US interest rate hike is around the corner, the US’s four main stock market indexes closed down slightly today. The publication of third-quarter results and global stock markets adopting a wait-and-see attitude caused trade volumes to fall on the TAIEX, although a late rally caused the TAIEX to close slightly up. Traders believe Taiwan’s economy will pick up between fourth-quarter this year and the beginning of next year, with PC and car manufacturers expected to come out on top.

The TAIEX rose 46.36 points, finishing up at 9,222.58 points at close of trading. Transaction volumes totalled NT$62.497billion.

European and US stock markets appeared circumspect and jittery today, one after the other closing slightly down. The losses were caused by markets closely following this week’s release of financial reports for companies traded on US stock exchanges, while markets also showed concern over the fiscal policies of individual EU member states prior to a meeting of the European Central Bank later this week.

This article was first published on Oct. 18

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

美股擔憂升息腳步加快，四大指數收小黑。台股也面臨第三季財報和國際股市觀望影響，今天量縮拉尾盤小漲，法人表示，第四季到明年初景氣轉好，可能換PC、汽車族群當家。

台股終場上漲四十六點三六點，以九千兩百二十二點五八點做收，成交值新台幣六百二十四億九千七百萬元。

今早收盤的歐美股市因市場關注歐洲央行本週開會前的各國央行政策，以及美股電子財報週的影響，呈現觀望震盪走勢，紛紛小跌作收。

本文已於十月十八日刊登

(中央社)