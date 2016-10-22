The 3rd Taiwan International Queer Film Festival (TIQFF) begins today and will run until Oct. 30 in Taipei. With the theme of “Let’s Connect!” this year, the TIQFF features 40 long and short films as well as documentaries from well-known directors from Taiwan and abroad who are speaking out for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people. All the movies will also be aired in Kaohsiung and Taichung in November and December.

The TIQFF has invited singer Ella Chen as its ambassador to promote the event, and to add some “girl power” to the proceedings. At a news conference earlier, Chen, wearing a sexy white dress, said that she has many LGBT friends and hopes to use her celebrity status to speak out for them.

Jay Lin, the festival’s founder, served as a jury member of the 30th Teddy Awards at the Berlin International Film Festival this year, and was able to invite 13 feature films from the Teddy Awards to the TIQFF, making the festival more international and diverse.

The complete film list is available on its official Web site at http://www.tiqff.com/.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

第三屆台灣國際酷兒影展，將於今日至十月三十日在台北舉行，今年主題為「為愛連結」，涵蓋共四十部長片、短片和紀錄片等，集結國內外知名導演一起為同志發聲。並於十一月和十二月，分別在高雄和台中放映。

酷兒影展特別邀請「Ella」陳嘉樺擔任大使推廣活動，並藉此機會展現女性影響力。Ella稍早身穿全白性感洋裝出席影展記者會，她說自己有很多同志朋友，希望可以靠自己的明星力量幫他們發聲。

影展創辦人林志杰，也是今年柏林影展第三十屆「泰迪熊獎」的評審，因此本屆酷兒影展將有十三部來自「泰迪熊獎」的參展作品，更具國際性與多樣性。完整片單請見影展官網：http://www.tiqff.com/。（自由時報記者陳炳宏）