American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan won the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature last week for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” Dylan is the first singer-songwriter to win the award.

Dylan began his music career as an acoustic singer-songwriter. His first album was the eponymous “Bob Dylan” released in 1962. He once told Rolling Stone magazine: “I live in my dreams. I don’t really live in the actual world.”

Dylan held a concert at the Taipei Arena in 2011. His works have had a profound impact on music, culture and politics. People like Cloud Gate Dance Theatre founder Lin Hwai-min, poet Yu Kwang-chung and writer Chiang Xun have all been inpired by Dylan. Taiwanese singer Jonathan Lee, who has been influenced by him, says he was “absolutely thrilled” by the news.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

美國創作歌手巴布狄倫，上週獲頒二○一六年諾貝爾文學獎，得獎原因是︰「在美國歌曲的偉大傳統裡，創造新的詩意表現手法。」狄倫是首位獲獎的創作歌手。

狄倫以原聲創作歌手身分展開音樂事業，首張同名專輯「巴布狄倫」在一九六二年發行。他曾告訴「滾石」雜誌：「我活在自己的夢中，而非真正地活在現實世界裡。」

狄倫曾在二○一一年於台北小巨蛋舉行演唱會，他的作品深入音樂、文化、政治各個層面。雲門舞集創辦人林懷民、詩人余光中、作家蔣勳等人都受其影響，也受其影響的台灣歌手李宗盛聞訊後則說「萬分激動」。

（中央社）