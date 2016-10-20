Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Girls High School student Peng Liang-yun was born prematurely. Despite being weak physically as a little girl as a result, she has a strong sense of justice. At school, Peng would stand up for and protect fellow students who were being bullied. She also displayed a talent for creative writing.

Today Peng was awarded with the Special Creative Writing Prize at the 14th Daughters of Formosa and 4th Daughters of Asia ceremony, organized by the Garden of Hope Foundation.

Peng has won many prizes for creative writing, including a young student literature prize, prizes for Chinese free verse poetry and prose writing.

She says that due to being a premature baby, when she was little her health was poor and she was extremely introverted. Initially victimized at school, Peng would often spend time by herself reading books and started to develop an interest in literature. Later, Peng would throw herself into creative writing.

When at elementary school, Peng saw classmates with learning disabilities being bullied by other students and remembered how she had been bullied, too. This is why she decided to stand up for the bullied students.

The original Chinese version of this article was first published on Oct. 10.

(CNA, Translated by Edward Jones)

中山女高學生彭亮昀，兒時雖因早產而身體孱弱，卻充滿正義感，挺身而出保護被霸凌的同學，同時在創作上也展現才華。

勵馨基金會今天舉行「第十四屆Formosa 女兒獎暨第四屆亞洲女兒獎」，彭亮昀獲頒勵馨特殊創作女兒獎。

彭亮昀曾多次獲得青少年學生文學獎、新詩、散文等獎項，獲得特殊創作獎。

彭亮昀表示，自己是早產兒，小時候身體不好也很內向，曾被同學欺負，常常自己待著看書，也因此從中培養對文學的興趣，之後開始投入創作。

國小時看到班上同學霸凌智能障礙的同學，想起自己曾有類似遭遇，讓她感同身受，就挺身而出幫忙。

(中央社/本文已於十月十日刊登)