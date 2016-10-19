Chiao Chung-hsing, a teacher at National Taiwan University of Arts, has been crafting handmade violins for nearly 30 years. In 1986, Chiao travelled to Italy to study vocal music, but after injuring his lower backbone in an accident, he had to give up singing. Two years later, Chiao gained a place at the Antonio Stradivari School of Violin Making in Cremona, Italy, where he learnt the art of violin making under master luthier Fracesco Bissolotti. In 1992, Chiao won a silver medal at the Violin Society of America’s International Competition for violin making. The following year Chiao returned to Taiwan to establish his own workshop, making many different kinds of violins.

From a workshop hidden away within a tower block on Taipei’s Roosevelt Road flows the intermittent rhythmic sound of wood planing. Under a spotlight, Chiao laboriously carves away at 20-year-old violin wood in order to turn it into a sweet-sounding instrument that connects performer and violin as one.

For Chiao, a hand-crafted violin is like a one-off work of art. He views making violins as a way of life. Whether making a cello, viola or violin, each requires the maker to strive for perfection. Chiao says that the violins from each stage of his career all have their own strengths.

For his early violins, from the design of the pegbox to the edges of the main body, Chiao says he would always strive to produce the finest and most exquisite wood carvings. Now though, Chiao prefers the strong, understated lines of vintage violins.

In order to preserve the quality and ideal of his violins, Chiao only produces six violins per year. Each of Chiao’s meticulously-crafted instruments is the culmination of many years’ hard work and dedication to his craft.

USEFUL PHRASES

活用成語 1. one-off phr. 獨一無二 (du2 yi1 wu2 er4) 2. strive for perfection phr. 精益求精 (jing1 yi4 qiu2 jing1) 3. [each] has its own strengths phr. 各有千秋 (ge4 you3 qian1 qiu1) 4. strong; stable phr. 穩如泰山 (wen3 ru2 tai4 shan1)



(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

焦中興從事手工製琴近三十年，任教於國立台灣藝術大學。一九八六年遠赴義大利學習聲樂，意外腰椎受傷而放棄歌唱，兩年後考進義大利克雷蒙納的史特拉底瓦利製琴學院，向製琴大師Fracesco Bissolotti拜師學藝，於一九九二年獲美國國際製琴大賽銀牌獎，隔年返台成立工作室，製作各類提琴。

一間隱身在台北市羅斯福路大廈中的工作室，傳出陣陣規律的刨木聲響，在微光中，製琴師焦中興正努力刻著存放二十年的老琴材，一刀一鑿將它製成音質甜美、與演奏者心手合一的提琴。

一把手工琴，就好比一件獨一無二的藝術品，焦中興把製琴當做一種生命態度，不論是大提琴、中提琴或是小提琴，都要求自己不斷精益求精，每個時期做出來的琴，風格各有千秋。

早年他製作的提琴，從琴頭的設計到琴身的邊角，往往力求鋒銳精緻的刀工，如今他反而喜歡老琴的線條，有著穩如泰山般的收斂。

為了品質與理想，他堅持一年僅僅製作六把琴，每一把琴都是用歲月與體力換來的精心之作。

(自由時報記者莊涵晴)