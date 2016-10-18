As fall sets in, the weather is cooling down, and the leaves on the Taiwan beech trees in Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area are beginning to change from emerald green to bright gold. The beautiful fall colors have attracted many tourists to the area.

The Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area is the best place to see Taiwan beech trees. A living relic from the ice age, the Taiwan beech has a small population due to its low germination and fruiting rate. Taiping Mountain’s beech trail, located within the largest pure stand of beech trees in Taiwan, is 3.7 km long, with an altitude between 1,600 and 1,800,

Luodong Forest District Office says that at the moment 35 percent of the beech trees in the park have turned yellow, while 20 percent of the leaves have fallen off. Visitors who want to see the fall foliage can begin planning their trips, the district office says.

The Forestry Bureau says that in order to prevent traffic congestion, it has begun implementing traffic control measures on Cueifong Jingguan Road, which connects Taipingshan Villa and the Taiwan beech trail, every weekend between 9am and 12am from October 15 to November 13.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

天氣轉涼，時序入秋，太平山國家森林遊樂區內原本翠綠的台灣山毛櫸葉片也漸轉金黃。繽紛秋色吸引大批遊客來訪。

太平山國家森林遊樂區為欣賞台灣山毛櫸的最佳地點。台灣山毛櫸為冰河時期存留至今的珍貴植物，因不易發芽、結實，數量稀少。園區內的台灣山毛櫸步道坐落於台灣面積最大的山毛櫸純林中，全程三點七公里，步道海拔高度約一千六百到一千八百公尺。

羅東林管處表示，台灣山毛櫸現在的葉黃率約百分之三十五，落葉率百分之二十左右，想要一賞金色太平山的民眾可以準備啟程。

林務局表示，為避免交通壅塞，今年從十月十五日到十一月十三日，每週六、日上午九點到十二點，連接太平山莊與山毛櫸步道的翠峰景觀道路將啟動交通管制措施。

(自由時報記者簡惠茹)