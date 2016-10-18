South Korean company Samsung Electronics announced on Wednesday last week that it has revised its third-quarter operating profit forecast from 7.8 trillion won (US$4.66 billion) down to 5.2 trillion won, in order to reflect losses from the igniting Galaxy Note 7 handset disaster.

South Korean industry insiders believe that once all of the already sold Galaxy Note 7 handsets are recalled and the unsold ones are destroyed, total losses from the debacle could reach as high as 3 trillion won.

After the revised figures are taken into account, Samsung’s third-quarter operating profit will be its lowest since the same period in 2014, while the company’s sales figures will be the lowest since the first-quarter of 2012.

The figures reveal that Samsung’s 2016 third-quarter operating profit is projected to fall by 29.63 percent on last year’s figure for the same period — and will fall by 36.12 percent against second-quarter profits for this year.

Samsung has told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency that all the losses from the incident are reflected in the company’s third-quarter performance.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

南韓三星電子上週三公告，將十月七日發佈的二零一六年第三季營業利潤七兆八千億韓元，更正為五兆兩千億韓元，反映了Galaxy Note 7 手機起火事故的損失。

南韓業內人士認為，包括召回已發售Galaxy Note 7 及銷毀未銷售產品，這次事件給三星電子造成的損失最高或達三兆韓元。

按更正後的數據，三星電子第三季營業利潤為二零一四年第三季度以來最低值，銷售額為二零一二年第一季以來最低值。

數據顯示，三星電子公司二零一六年第三季營利比去年同季減少百分之二十九點六三，比今年第二季減少百分之三十六點一二。

南韓聯合新聞通訊社報導，三星電子表示，此次事件造成的損失都反映在第三季業績上。

(中央社)