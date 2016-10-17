Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Here we are — the start of another week.

B: Five days to go. It feels like a long time.

A: Let’s get down to work, then.

B: OK, we can chat again at lunchtime.

A: 又是一個禮拜的開始啊。

B: 還有五天才到週末。感覺好久喔。

A: 還是趕快開始工作吧。

B: 好，午休再聊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

