EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Here we are — the start of another week.
B: Five days to go. It feels like a long time.
A: Let’s get down to work, then.
B: OK, we can chat again at lunchtime.
A: 又是一個禮拜的開始啊。
B: 還有五天才到週末。感覺好久喔。
A: 還是趕快開始工作吧。
B: 好，午休再聊。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
