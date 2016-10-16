This is a photo of the eleborately-landscaped Nanyuan Garden in Sinpu, Hsinchu County.

It shows part of the sculpted pond, surrounded by trees and plants, in the foreground; the interior walls of the garden in the background; and a pavilion built in the traditional southern Chinese Jiangnan-style, to the left. On the first floor balcony of the pavilion you can see a white window opening in the shape of a gourd, traditionally an auspicious shape symbolizing happiness and the attainment of rank in government.

All of the buildings in the complex are built in the Jiangnan style, and were constructed of native Taiwan cypress wood. The rooms are tastefully decorated with carved scenes of folk tales and auspicious emblems. There are only a few examples of this kind of architectural style in Taiwan.

Nanyuan was originally built as a retirement home for United Daily News Group founder Wang Ti-wu, who passed away in 1996. He had commissioned the renowned Shandong-born architect Han Pao-teh, who moved to Taiwan in 1952, to oversee the building of the complex. Construction on the site started in October 1983 and was completed in September 1985. It was officially opened to the public in March 2007.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

這張照片的主題是南園，一個饒富庭園景觀設計的院子，位於新竹縣新埔鎮。

照片中，一開始映入眼簾的，是池塘的一景，週邊草木扶疏。落在池塘後頭的，是院子的內牆。照片左側則是江南風的傳統中國樓閣。樓閣一樓的陽臺可見一個葫蘆造型的窗子，傳統上葫蘆象徵的是福祿，即幸福與官祿。

庭園裡面所有的建築都是以江南風的形式構成的，建材則多取自台灣本土檜木。屋內精雕細琢的裝飾或者訴說著奇人異士的事蹟，或者象徵著吉祥。在台灣這樣的建築風格只有少數幾個地方才有。

南園原本是作為聯合報創辦人王惕吾養老的處所，王惕吾於一九九六年逝世。王惕吾當年請來山東藉的漢寶德負責監造南園；漢寶德是一九五二年來到台灣的。南園自一九八三年十月開始興建，於一九八五年九月完成。自二零零七年三月開始，南園對外開放。

（台北時報編譯詹豐造譯）