At a forum in Taipei this month, Taiwanese director Ang Lee said the “most important thing in life is to read each other’s face” — and that’s exactly why he tried to use the most advanced technology to shoot his new movie, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

The film is about a group of soldiers, including 19-year-old private Billy Lynn, who were celebrated for their exploits during the war in Iraq at halftime during a football game.

Lee was asked why he shot the film with 120 frames per second in 3D, 4K resolution. He said not using make-up was a challenge to his actors and actresses, especially for close-ups, in which their facial expressions are shown in great detail.

The movie will have its world premiere today at the New York Film Festival. It will hit theaters in Taiwan Nov. 11. Vieshow Cinema in Taipei’s Q Square is the only cinema in Taiwan equipped to show the film in its original format.(CNA)

本月在台北舉辦的某個論壇上，台灣導演李安說 ，「我們人生最重要的事情是閱讀彼此的臉」，這也是他為何要嘗試用最精密的科技來拍攝新片「比利．林恩的中場戰事」。

這部電影敘述一群年輕士兵，包括十九歲的大兵比利．林恩，因為在伊拉克戰爭中的英勇行為，而在一場美式足球中場時段接受表揚。

當被問及為何想用每秒一百二十格、3D、4K解析度的規格拍片時，他表示不化妝對演員們來說是一大挑戰，特別是利用特寫呈現臉部表情的細節時。

該片今日將在紐約影展舉行全球首映，並在十一月十一日登台上映，全台僅有台北「京站威秀」影城的設備能放映原始規格版本。（張聖恩譯自中央社）