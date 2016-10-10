A 41-year old man named Sun Lan-tien with an obsession for Japanese-era antiques set his sights on some artifacts kept in Taiwan National University’s (NTU) Eikichi Iso Memorial House. He managed to steal seven objects but, on Sept. 6, the police tracked him down and arrested him, recovering all the stolen items. Sun said it was because he had been researching antiques for many years that he coveted these historic items, and really wanted to have some for himself.

The police explained that items that once belonged to the late Dr Eikichi Iso, known as the “father of Penglai rice,” are kept in the Eikichi Iso Memorial House on the NTU campus. These seven items, which are of great historic value, include a Tiger-brand mechanical calculator, thought to be the most precise calculator of its time, and of which there are only three examples in Taiwan. At that time, even the most advanced German calculator was twice as big as the Tiger model. Another of the items is a brass microscope, also from the time of Japanese rule, which was also one of the very best microscopes of its day. The body of the instrument is made of expensive brass that retains its resplendent golden hue even after nearly 100 years have passed. The other artifacts — a grain hardness tester, a handheld anemometer, a plotter, a camera and a tape measure — are also rare antiques.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

四十一歲男子宋藍田，因喜歡日治時代的古文物，竟鎖定放置在台灣大學「磯永吉小屋」內的古物，順利盜走七項古物，九月六日遭警方追蹤逮捕，全數追回。他說，本身研究古文物多年，才會覬覦這些古物，渴望擁有。

警方說，台大校園內的「磯小屋」，放有「蓬萊米之父」之稱的磯永吉博士身前之物，該七項古物均非常有歷史價值，其中有日治時期「虎牌」機械計算機，在當時代係最精密的計算機，全台僅有三台，即使是當時代德國最先進的計算機，機身亦要虎牌兩倍大，另還有日治時期的黃銅顯微鏡，亦是當時代最高規格的顯微鏡，機身使用昂貴黃銅材質，即使已近百年，仍保有金黃富麗色澤，其他如殼粒硬度測定計、手持型風速計、描畫器、照相機與皮尺亦是稀有古物。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. track down v. phr. 追蹤 (zhui1 zong1) 2. antique n. 古文物；古董 (gu3 wen2 wu4; gu2 dong3) 3. covet v. 覬覦 (ji4 yu2) 4. anemometer n. 風速計 (feng1 su4 ji4)



(自由時報記者邱俊福)