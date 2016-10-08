Organized by Sanlih E-Television (SET), the 51st Golden Bell Awards will take place at the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei this evening. The awards ceremony will be co-hosted by entertainer Jacky Wu and comedian group Plungon.

A total of 1,949 works were submitted for consideration at the awards this year. Public Television Service’s (PTS) drama A Touch of Green leads the nominees with 13 nominations, including Best Drama, Best Actor and Best Actress. Several dramas such as SET’s Purple City with multiple nominations have also performed outstandingly.

Entertainer Mickey Huang is nominated for Best Variety Show Host for the fourth consecutive year. He is competing with the popular Wu and his daughter Sandy Wu in this category. Kim Jong-kook, a co-host of Korean variety show Running Man, has been invited for the first time as an award presenter.

The jury announced earlier that Lifetime Achievement Awards would go to senior actress Mei Fang, known for her Mandarin, Taiwanese and Hakka roles, as well as director Pang Yi-an.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

第五十一屆金鐘獎由三立電視台承辦，今晚在台北國父紀念館舉行頒獎典禮，由藝人吳宗憲、團體「浩角翔起」搭檔主持。

今年共計一千九百四十九件作品報名參賽，公視戲劇「一把青」入圍最多，一共入圍最佳戲劇節目、男主角、女主角等十三項。另外，三立「紫色大稻埕」等戲劇入圍多項，表現十分亮眼。

藝人黃子佼連續四年入圍最佳綜藝節目主持人獎，並將與人氣頗高的吳宗憲和他女兒吳姍儒交手。韓國綜藝節目「Running Man」主持人金鐘國，則首度受邀出席並頒獎。

評審委員會稍早揭曉終身貢獻獎（終身成就獎）得主為國、台、客語都能演的資深演員梅芳，和導播龐宜安。

（中央社）