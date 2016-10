A: I’m so angry. A motorcyclist almost rammed into me while I was crossing the road.

B: Tell me about it. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve nearly been hit.

A: What really annoys me is you never get an apology.

B: Very true. That’s probably because they want to avoid losing face.

A: 氣死我了,我過馬路的時候差點被摩托車撞到。

B: 我懂,我已經不知道有多少次差點被車撞到了。

A: 最可惡的是這些駕駛從來不道歉。

B: 真的,多半是愛面子吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: