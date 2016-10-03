Inmid-August a medical team from Cathay General Hospital went to Fiji, where they treated a man in his 40s who was suffering from sinusitis and for the last four years had only been able to breathe through his mouth because his nasal cavity was full of polyps. After undergoing endoscopic surgery, the man could finally breathe through his nose again.

Doctor Hsueh Wan-yi of Cathay General Hospital’s Department of Otolaryngology says that when the patient removed the cotton wool used to stop bleeding on the day after the operation, he took a deep breath and a smile immediately appeared on his face. With tears in his eyes, he thanked the medical workers for helping him regain his sense of smell.

Another male patient, aged 60 years old, who was also suffering from severe nasal polyps, set out from his home, which was quite far from the health center, at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning to get treatment from the medical team. He waited the whole day for his medical consultation and surgery, but in the end, after medical assessment, it was decided that because of his uncontrollable asthma he could not undergo surgery and could only receive drug therapy. On hearing this news, he could not conceal his disappointment.

This year is the fifth time that Cathay General Hospital has sent a team to Fiji to provide free medical consultations. During its weeklong medical service, the team provided 250 consultations and treatments. Over the last three years, the medical team has carried out a total of 2,497 treatments in Fiji.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

國泰醫院醫療團八月中送愛到斐濟，一名四十多歲的男性鼻竇炎患者，因鼻腔長滿息肉，四年來只能以口呼吸。接受內視鏡手術後，終於能靠鼻子呼吸了。

國泰醫院耳鼻喉科醫師薛婉儀說，該名患者在術後第二天拿掉止血棉花後，深吸一口氣，瞬間露出微笑，眼眶含淚感謝醫護人員讓他恢復嗅覺。

另一名六十歲同樣長了嚴重鼻息肉的男病患，為了接受醫療團的治療，凌晨三、四點就從離醫療站有一段距離的住家出發，花了一整天等看病和動手術，最後卻因自身氣喘控制不好，經醫師評估無法手術，只能藥物治療，滿臉失望。

今年是國泰醫療團第五度前往斐濟義診，進行為期一週的醫療服務，共服務二百五十人次。三年來，醫療團已在斐濟完成二千四百九十七人次的治療。

(自由時報記者吳欣恬)