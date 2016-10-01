As Rose Records transforms into an online channel, its physical stores have closed down one after another. Rose Records Taichung, the music chain’s last physical store, also announced on its Facebook page that it would cease business as from yesterday.

In June 2002, Taiwan’s two largest music chains — Rose Records and Tachung Records — were integrated to form a new company, G-Music, which has since become the country’s leading physical record sales channel.

In recent years, however, physical music stores’ business has shifted to online sellers, and Rose Records’ outlets in all other cities and counties have already closed down. As the last remaining outlet over the past year or two, the Taichung branch finally announced that it would cease business as well.

Rose Records Taichung used to be a hot venue for autograph sessions, and many singers chose to have meet-and-greets there. “Oh, no!” many music fans said in shock when they heard that the Taichung outlet would close down for good.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

玫瑰唱片轉型網站通路，唱片行實體店面陸續關掉。最後一家實體店面，玫瑰唱片台中新時代也在臉書宣布，於昨日結束營業。

二○○二年六月，台灣兩大連鎖唱片業者－玫瑰唱片及大眾唱片—進行整合，成立玫瑰大眾娛樂公司，成為國內唱片銷售實體通路的領導品牌。

但近年來實體唱片行生意轉到線上，玫瑰唱片各縣市的分店先後關門。玫瑰最後一家實體店面，台中新時代在獨撐一兩年後，終於宣布結束營業。

玫瑰唱片台中新時代是簽唱會重鎮，很多歌手都在那裡辦粉絲會，許多樂迷得知台中新時代也關掉了，都震驚說︰「哦不！」

（中央社）