The Central Weather Bureau this afternoon issued a land-based typhoon warning for the medium-strength Typhoon Megi for the whole of the main island of Taiwan. As of this evening, the bureau’s latest wind speed forecast shows that by late morning tomorrow, a total of nine counties and municipal cities will experience gusts of up to Level 10, passing the threshold for a public holiday to be announced.

According to the bureau, Typhoon Megi will have the greatest impact throughout tomorrow and into the early hours of Wednesday morning, in particular the northeastern coast and northern Taiwan, where winds and rainfall will increase significantly.

The bureau estimates that by tomorrow late-morning, areas including Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County will all experience average wind speeds of between Level Six and Seven, with gusts reaching a maximum of Level Nine and 10.

This article was first published on Sept. 26.

(CNA, translated by Edwards Jones)

中央氣象局今天下午對台灣本島發佈中度颱風梅姬的陸上颱風警報。根據氣象局今晚最新風速預測，明天上午共有九縣市最大陣風達十級，符合放假標準。

氣象局說，明天整天到二十八日清晨，是梅姬影響台灣最明顯的時候，尤其東半部及北部風雨都會明顯增強。

氣象局估計，明天上午包括基隆市、台北市、新北市、桃園市、新竹市、新竹縣，平均風力都是六到七級，最大陣風都是九到十級。（中央社/本文已於九月二十六日刊登）