A : I just watched a Danish film about a Nazi ex-convict paroled in a church community.

B : Sounds pretty depressing.

A : Actually, it was beautifully shot, the story was quirky but original, and the acting was very believable.

B : Who was the love interest?

A : 我剛看完一部丹麥片,是關於一個前納粹份子,他在假釋期間被限制居住在一個教堂社區。

B : 感覺蠻沈悶的。

A : 其實拍得蠻優美的,劇情有點古怪但很有創意,演員的演技也很有說服力。

B : 他有戀愛對象嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: