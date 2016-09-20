The era of mobile payment is upon us. Macro Ma, Visa International country manager in Taiwan, says Taiwan is in a strong position to capitalize on the mobile payment market. As well as medical bills, the payment of utility bills such as water, electricity and gas is a potential growth market for mobile payment, he says.

According to Ma, the popularization of smartphones has altered peoples’ lifestyles, and has led to a change in the way the public parts with its cash. There is already a trend for using mobile phones to carry out transactions and payments for every kind of expense, Ma says.

According to statistics provided by Visa, over 80 percent of the Taiwanese public use EasyCards, iPass, credit cards or other types of sensor-based payment methods. These existing consumer habits will help consumers adopt mobile payment, according to Ma.(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

行動支付時代來臨，你今天嗶了嗎？Visa台灣區總經理麻少華表示，台灣具有發展行動支付的優勢，除醫療外，公共事業如水電、瓦斯等費用，是行動支付未來可發揮的市場。

麻少華表示，智慧手機的普及改變民眾生活型態，進而改變了支付型態，用手機支付、用手機繳交各項費用已是趨勢。

根據Visa統計，台灣超過八成民眾曾使用過悠遊卡、一卡通、信用卡等感應支付，這種消費習慣有利消費者使用行動支付服務。(中央社)