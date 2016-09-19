Cheng I-fen is 27 years old and lives in Taitung County. When she was 25, she was involved in a traffic accident on the way home to prepare for a family funeral. Cheng, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, suffered multiple serious injuries, but the biggest shock for her was that the accident caused serious damage to her thoracic and lumbar spine, causing her to lose sensation and mobility from the chest down.

Cheng’s story is not an isolated case. Data compiled by the Spinal Chord Injury Foundation reveals that 4,000 to 5,000 people suffer spinal chord injuries in Taiwan each year, with traffic accidents accounting for the largest number at 56 percent. Other causes include falls (15 percent), occupational injuries (12 percent), disease (7 percent) and sports injuries (5 percent).

If we examine the age, social groups and areas in which accidents occur, the rate of occurrence among young people aged 15 to 19 is markedly higher than other age groups, and social groups with relatively poor economic conditions and status are at higher risk. Higher rates of spinal chord injury are seen in southern and eastern parts of Taiwan. A young male from a medium to low-income family in eastern areas is at a 20 times higher risk than the average person.

Cheng is no longer as despondent about her situation as she was in the initial stages following the accident. On the occasion of World Spinal Chord Injury Day on Sept. 5, she encouraged other spinal injury sufferers to venture out into society. By taking courses offered by the foundation and other organizations, they can learn how to live independently, and the foundation can also help find jobs for them. One thing that makes Cheng happy is that she has relearned how to drive a car, which allows her to travel all over Taiwan.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

今年二十七歲，家住台東縣的鄭怡芬，在二十五歲那年於回家奔喪的途中發生車禍，當時人坐在副駕駛座的她，身受多處重傷，但最令她意外的是，這場車禍竟造成她胸腰椎嚴重受損，導致她胸部以下失去知覺與行動能力。

鄭怡芬的故事並不是個案，根據脊髓損傷社會福利基金會資料顯示，台灣每年發生脊髓損傷的人數約為四到五千人，其中交通事故占最多（達百分之五十六）、其他則有高處摔下（百分之十五）、職業傷害（百分之十二）、病變（百分之七）、運動傷害（百分之五）等。

觀察事故發生的年齡、組群以和地區，十五到十九歲發生率明顯高於其他年齡層，且社經條件地位較低的族群是高危險群，脊髓損傷發生率以台灣南區和東區較高。如果是住在東區、中低收入家庭的男性青少年，其風險是一般人的二十倍。

現在鄭怡芬已從難過沮喪中走出來，響應九月五日「國際脊髓損傷日」，她勉勵其他脊傷傷者一定要走回社會，透過諸如基金會提供的課程，學會生活自主，基金會也會協助媒合工作。她自己覺得最開心的是，她可以重新學會開車、全台到處跑。

(自由時報記者林彥彤)