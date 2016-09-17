The legendary British rock band Queen and US pop singer Adam Lambert, who is also the frontman of Maroon 5, are launching an Asian tour together. They are set to perform at the Taipei Nanggang Exhibition Center on Monday next week. The joint concert, “Queen + Adam Lambert LIVE IN TAIPEI,” will be Queen’s first show in Taiwan. For rock fans, it will be the concert you can’t afford to miss! Ticket sales opened in July and can be purchased from tixCraft (http://tixcraft.com/).

On Sept. 5, an asteroid was named after Queen’s late frontman Freddie Mercury to mark what would have been the singer’s 70th birthday. According to the BBC, Mercury has had his name attached to Asteroid 17473, which was first discovered in 1991 — the year he died.

Queen guitarist Brian May told a gathering of 1,250 fans at Montreux Casino in Switzerland that the asteroid would now be known as “Asteroid 17473 Freddiemercury.” May said that the honor marked “Freddie’s outstanding influence in the world.”

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

英國搖滾樂傳奇「皇后合唱團」與美國流行歌手、「魔力紅」主唱亞當蘭伯特的亞洲巡演啟動，將於下週一在台北南港展覽館開唱，「Queen + Adam Lambert LIVE IN TAIPEI」演唱會將是「皇后合唱團」首次在台灣舉辦的演唱會，搖滾樂迷們絕不能錯過！門票已於七月在拓元售票系統開賣(http://tixcraft.com/)。

在九月五日，「皇后合唱團」已故主唱佛萊迪莫裘瑞七十歲冥誕當天，則有一顆小行星以他的名字來命名。英國廣播公司報導，莫裘瑞跟一九九一年所發現的小行星編號一七四七三之間其實有些關聯—他就是在當年去世的。

「皇后合唱團」吉他手布萊恩梅，在瑞士蒙特魯賭城告訴一千兩百五十位歌迷，這顆小行星從現在起叫做「小行星編號一七四七三佛萊迪莫裘瑞」。梅表示，這是為了表彰「佛萊迪對全世界造成的重要影響」。（中央社）