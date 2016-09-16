Within 30 hours of its Taiwan release this month, South Korean film Train to Busan became the best-selling South Korean movie in Taiwan’s box office history. The film’s unstoppable momentum has helped it earn more than NT$100 million during its opening three-day weekend here in Taiwan.

Train to Busan is a combination of elements, such as zombies, a father-daughter relationship, and even some romance thrown in for good measure. With its insightful depiction of the complexities of the human animal, it has been sold to 156 countries worldwide.

The film, featuring South Korean actor Gong Yoo, tells the story of an unexplained zombie crisis breaking out in Seoul. A high-speed train heading from Seoul to Busan represents the passengers’ last hope for survival, but they find themselves having to fight for their lives after patients infected with the virus sneak aboard.

Gong gets to show off his muscles in a tight white shirt, and has had audiences on the edge of their seats as he goes about dispatching the zombies.

He has also recently been named the sexiest South Korean star by a South Korean TV show.

(CNA, TRANSLATED BY EDDY CHANG)

韓國電影「屍速列車」本月登台，上映不到三十小時，次日立刻成為台灣影史韓片票房冠軍。該片來勢洶洶，僅上映三天就開出全台破億的好成績。

「屍速列車」融合殭屍、父女親情、愛情等元素，深刻描繪人性矛盾及自私，已狂銷一百五十六國版權。由韓國男星孔劉（孔侑）主演，描述韓國首爾陷入不明原因的喪屍危機，一輛開往釜山的高鐵是生存希望，卻有感染者混入車廂，乘客們只好展開求生之戰。

孔劉在電影中穿著貼身白襯衫大秀肌肉，搏命大戰喪屍的英姿也讓觀眾印象深刻，使他在最近韓國節目的「性感韓星排行榜」中奪冠。（中央社）