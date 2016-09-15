Facebook caused public outrage after it blocked an iconic Vietnam War photograph from its Web site. On Friday last week, the company changed tack and decided it would not remove the image.

The photograph, taken by the Vietnamese American photographer Nick Ut in 1972 for Associated Press, shows a naked Vietnamese girl fleeing from a Napalm attack. It is regarded as the most iconic image to come out of the war and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

The Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, an active user of social media, on Friday morning posted a copy of the photograph in a challenge to Facebook to force a decision on the protracted, week-long dispute.

On Friday, Facebook issued a statement, saying: “An image of a naked child would normally be presumed to violate our Community Standards, and in some countries might even qualify as child pornography. In this case, we recognize the history and global importance of this image in documenting a particular moment in time.”

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

因封鎖一張越戰經典照片而引起公憤的臉書，上週五改弦易轍，決定不刪這張照片。

照片中，赤裸的越南女孩逃離燒夷彈攻擊。該照片為美籍越南攝影師黃公崴一九七二年為美聯社拍攝，曾獲頒普立茲獎。

社群媒體活躍使用者挪威總理瑟爾貝克上週五一早上傳這張照片挑戰臉書，讓這起長達一週的爭議非解決不可。

上週五臉書聲明：「我們通常會假定赤裸兒童照違反社群守則，在一些國家甚至可能構成兒童色情。就這個事件而言，我們承認這張照片具有記錄一個特定瞬間的歷史和全球重要性。」

(中央社)