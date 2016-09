A : How was your trip to Thailand?

B : I found a really secluded area of the coast and spent almost every day there swimming.

A : So that’s why you’ve got a huge suntan.

B : I didn’t just get a suntan, I got so burned that skin peeled off all over my body. Luckily it’s much better now.

A : 你的泰國之旅如何?

B : 我找到一個很清幽的海邊,幾乎天天都在那裡游泳。

A : 難怪你曬黑了不少。

B : 豈只曬黑?我曬到全身都脫皮了,幸好現在已經好多了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: