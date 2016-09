A: It’s so rare that we can go for a walk outside, what are you doing staring at your phone?

B: Sorry, I just realized there are lots of rare < > characters here.

A: Is the game really that fun? I can’t believe it’s more attractive than the beautiful views.

B: It’s not actually that fun, it’s just that when you’ve been playing it for a long time it’s really hard to put down.

A: 我們難得出來踏青,你怎麼一直瞪著手機?

B: 抱歉,我發現這個地方有好多稀有的寶可夢可以抓。

A: 這遊戲有這麼好玩嗎?居然比大自然的美景還吸引你。

B: 也不是特別好玩,只是我玩久了,捨不得戒掉。

