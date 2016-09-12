Bicycle commuting and cycling for pleasure are becoming more and more popular, but it is still not common for people to wear helmets when cycling. Research done by Taipei Medical University shows that it is much more dangerous to cycle without a helmet than with one.

A team collected Taiwan-wide data on 100,000 head injuries, showing that 2.4 times as many cyclists who were not wearing a helmet suffered death or disability, or were left in a persistent vegetative state, following accidents than those who were wearing one. Also, about 20 percent of those not wearing a helmet were found to have medium to high-severity injuries on admission to hospital, compared to just around 2 percent for helmet wearers.

After legislation making it mandatory for motorcyclists to wear helmets was passed in 1997, the number of people injured in motorcycle accidents each year fell from over 7,000 to over 3,400, and accidents fell from third to sixth place among the 10 leading causes of death. Clearly, wearing a helmet provides effective protection for riders.

As well as wearing a helmet, it is a good idea to wear reflective clothing and have front and rear lights. People should choose helmets that fit close to their heads, with the edge of the helmet running close to the eyebrows. The buckle must be done up. Only if helmets are worn correctly can they provide effective protection.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

騎自行車通勤、休閒越來越夯，但騎車戴安全帽仍不普及。北醫大研究發現，騎腳踏車未戴安全帽比戴安全帽者危險得多。

研究團隊收集全台十萬筆頭部外傷資料顯示，未戴安全帽者發生意外後不幸死亡、殘障或成為植物人者，是有戴安全帽者的二點四倍，未戴安全帽者約有百分之二十入院時嚴重度為中重度，而戴安全帽者僅約百分之二。

騎機車強制戴安全帽入法後，一九九七年起，每年機車意外受傷的人從七千多人降到三千四百多人，意外事故死亡也因此從十大死因的第三位降到第六位，戴安全帽可有效保護騎士。

除了戴安全帽，最好要穿反光衣、腳踏車前燈後燈都要有，安全帽要選用頭圍相近者，帽沿要齊眉，扣環一定要扣上。唯有正確配戴安全帽才能發揮保護作用。

(自由時報記者吳亮儀)