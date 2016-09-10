EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I thought I was going to be able to graduate this year, but my college said I don’t have enough credit points and have to study another semester.

B: How do you not have enough? Didn’t you study loads of courses?

A: I’m also really surprised, but I was told that many of my course credits cannot be counted toward graduation credits.

B: Didn’t you ask before studying the courses or did the rules change?

A: 我本來以為我今年可以畢業，沒想到學校說我的學分不夠，要再唸一學期。

B: 怎麼會不夠？你不是修了很多課嗎？

A: 我也很驚訝，但好幾門我修的課學校都說不能計入畢業學分。

B: 你在修課之前沒有先問嗎？還是說修課規定有改變？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: